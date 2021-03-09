UNCLAIMED CASH: More than 600K new listings reported to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – If you live in South Carolina you may have some unclaimed cash.

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis says more than 600,000 new properties have been reported to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program.

That includes more than 3,500 $50 rebate checks that were issued to South Carolinians back in 2019, as part of the Mega Millions lottery windfall.

“The State Treasurer’s Office completed what we call Holder Season, the time of year when companies that are holding unclaimed property for South Carolinians must remit it to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program,” said Loftis. “Our team has finished reconciling the reports submitted this past fall, and now we begin the process of identifying the rightful owners so we can return these funds to them.”

There is more than $700 million in unclaimed property located across the state right now.

The money could be from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds or even forgotten utility deposits.

“Now is the perfect time to search our website,” Loftis said. “I encourage individuals, business owners, churches, schools, and other organizations to visit the State Treasurer’s Office website at treasurer.sc.gov to see if there is new money waiting for you.”

The State Treasurer’s Office acts as custodian of these funds until the rightful owners come forth and make a claim.

More than $220 million has been returned to South Carolinians through the unclaimed property program since 2011.