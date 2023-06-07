RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to impact North Carolina’s air quality and has now led to a rare Code Red Air Quality Alert Wednesday for parts of central North Carolina.

The code red alert means air quality will be unhealthy for everyone and you should try to limit your time outside. A code orange alert remains in effect Wednesday for everyone not included in the code red.

Upper-level northerly winds continue to bring an increased amount of smoke particles to North Carolina. While Wednesday will have clouds and rain making the smoky haze not as visible, it will still be present in the atmosphere and actually get trapped under the clouds, possibly intensifying the effect on our air. The rain Wednesday could also push the smoke particles down to the surface, giving it a bigger impact on our health.

The code orange alert is meant to advise older adults, children, and people with heart or lung disease to limit their time outdoors.

We have already noticed on Tuesday a grayish sky and it’s possible there will be a hint of a smoky smell.

This may create some unhealthy air quality levels, but it will also provide some amazing sunrise and sunsets.

The smoke is expected to impact millions across the Midwest and Northeast this week. During the day Monday, through a NASA satellite, some of the smoke was visible over Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Right now, the highest levels of ozone and particle pollution levels would occur on Wednesday from Raleigh northward.

The smoke should start to clear out later this week. Stay tuned for updates.