Union County Sheriff announces he will not seek reelection

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection following a recently released SLED report he said “revealed flaws in the financial management of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Sheriff Taylor had asked state authorities to investigate “accounting irregularities” in the department back in February, 2018.

Read Sheriff Taylor’s statement in full below:

This is the only statement I will make regarding the recently released SLED report which resulted from an investigation I requested in February 2018. The report revealed flaws in the financial managment of the Sheriff’s Office, flaws which were remedied before the report was complete.

I see no need to respond to each and every sensational allegation and statement referenced in the report. These allegations, hearsay and rumors – some true, some exaggerated, some outrageous, some I had never heard, and many false – were matters that, if true, were dealt with internally in my office and in my home, in some cases years ago.

Of course the public always has an interest in how their agencies are run, but there are also those who take delight in the failures and pain of others. At times i have failed the public, my family and myself.

I apologize for my failures and the negative publicity that I have brought to the Union County Sheriff’s office , our employees and deputies. Publication of this information has reopened old wounds for many involved. The untimely death of Kim Riddle Bailey is the most tragic part of this story.

As I have previously discussed with my family and others, and having already served three terms, I have decided not to seek a fourth term as Sheriff of Union County. However, I do plan to do my job every day until the end of my term and then retire after 37 years in law enforcement. I sought election as sheriff based on my desire to protect the law-abiding citizens of Union County, and in that area I am proud of the job we have done the past 12 years.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor