Union County Sheriff indicted; charged with misconduct in office and disseminating obscenity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff David Taylor was indicted Thursday and charged with one count of misconduct in office and one count of disseminating obscene material.

The indictment and charges against Taylor were announced by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The indictment claims Taylor sent messages to a Union County citizen that were lewd, inappropriate and contained an obscene photo.

An arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Circuit Court where Taylor will be served with the indictment and have bond set.

This case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.

A spokesman for Gov. McMaster confirmed Sheriff Taylor will be suspended from office by executive order

