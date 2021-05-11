UofSC President Caslen offers resignation, board does not accept

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen offered to resign following his commencement speech over the weekend, but the school’s board of trustees did not accept it, spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
WLTX reported Caslen made the offer verbally, but Chairman Dorn Smith did not accept it.
Caslen’s commencement speech contained a paragraph from an address made by retired Navy Admiral William McRaven seven years ago. Caslen later acknowledged he used the speech and failed to attribute it.
Caslen issued a letter to students and alumni on Monday acknowledging the error:
I am truly sorry. During my remarks in our weekend commencement ceremonies, I shared a well-known quote from Admiral William McRaven and failed to cite him as its original author and speaker. I was searching for words about resilience in adversity and when they were transcribed into the speech, I failed to ensure its attribution. I take full responsibility for this oversight.USC President Bob Caslen