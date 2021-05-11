UofSC President Caslen offers resignation, board does not accept

New University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen meets with alumni and others on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Caslen, a retired Army general chosen to be the University of South Carolina’s president, says he has learned he needs to listen more and communicate his ideas better. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen offered to resign following his commencement speech over the weekend, but the school’s board of trustees did not accept it, spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

WLTX reported Caslen made the offer verbally, but Chairman Dorn Smith did not accept it.

Caslen’s commencement speech contained a paragraph from an address made by retired Navy Admiral William McRaven seven years ago. Caslen later acknowledged he used the speech and failed to attribute it.

Caslen issued a letter to students and alumni on Monday acknowledging the error: