These three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Jiffy Food Store in South Boston on Jan. 4, 2022. (Photos: Courtesy Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority)

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: WFXR’s South Carolina sister station, WCBD, has provided additional details about one of the three men arrested after an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday in South Boston.

Records show that Tymel Thomas Jones, 19, faces two charges in connection with a homicide in North Charleston, S.C.

The document below indicates that a North Charleston police officer responded to calls about shots fired along Flora Drive shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2021. When the officer arrived at the scene, he found a 20-year-old man dead inside a home after being shot.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, police say Jones was arrested in Virginia following an armed robbery at the Jiffy Food Store on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston.

(Photo: Courtesy North Charleston, S.C. Police Department via WCBD)

According to officials, Jones — as well as the other two men arrested in connection with the robbery — are being held in the Halifax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Jones is currently awaiting extradition to South Carolina for charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, authorities say.

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities arrested three young men — one of whom is facing a murder charge in South Carolina — after an armed robbery took place at a Jiffy Food Store in South Boston Tuesday night.

According to the South Boston Police Department, officers were called to the Jiffy Food Store at 910 John Randolph Boulevard for an armed robbery at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Police determined that three men wearing masks and dark-colored clothing entered the store a few minutes before the officers arrived, pulled out a handgun, assaulted a person in the store, and took some money from the cash register before leaving the store.

With some help from the Halifax Police Department and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say they found three people believed to be involved in the robbery at a home in the 2100 block of College Street, along with a firearm and other evidence related to the crime.

Officials tell WFXR News the following three people were arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery:

Tymel Thomas Jones, 19, from North Charleston, S.C. Robbery by using or displaying a firearm in a threatening manner Use of a firearm in a threatening manner while committing a robbery

Sencere Christopher Hill, 20, from South Boston Robbery by using or displaying a firearm in a threatening manner Use of a firearm in a threatening manner while committing a robbery

Khameer D’Maury Simmons, 19, from South Boston Robbery by using or displaying a firearm in a threatening manner Use of a firearm in a threatening manner while committing a robbery



In addition, police say Jones faces a murder charge from Dec. 9, 2021 in Charleston, S.C.

All three of these individuals are being held without bond at the Halifax County Adult Detention Center, according to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.