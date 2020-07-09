Upstate animal shelter sees an increase of missing dogs after 4th of July weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Jesse Vasselo just adopted a dog and noticed an issue at the shelter.

“There’s already so many stray animals and animals that are stuck in shelters, especially with the state of the world right now with COVID and everything,” Vasselo said. “It seems like shelters are really filling up.”

The problem only got worse after the Fourth of July weekend.

About the time people started lighting up the sky for Independence Day, the Greenville County Animal Care Center saw an increase in lost pets and are now sheltering 85 of them at their facility.

Community Relations Director at the animal shelter, Paula Church, says this is the last thing they want to see.

“We want to keep families together, the dog is a part of the family, this is a family unit,” Church said.

She says if you have lost your pet, to check their database of mission animals immediately.

To avoid another overload of four-legged friends at the shelter, there’s things you can do before bringing displaced animals to them.

“Go knock on some doors. Ask the neighbors if they recognize the dog, if they’ve seen it,” Church said. “If you can hang onto it for a couple of days, put some signs up in the neighborhood. That’s gonna be, you know, someone in that area knows that animal.”

Greenville County Animal Care also says there are ways to avoid losing your animal.

One is a QR code collar tag that they provide at the shelter. You can put it on your animal’s collar and identify it using your smartphone.

The shelter also said that microchipping your animal is another way to avoid loosing them.

If you find that your lost animal is in fact at Greenville County Animal Care, upon pick-up, they will microchip your animal for free and waive impoundment fee.