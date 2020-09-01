Upstate artists honor actor Chadwick Boseman through art-work

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Artists across the Upstate are using their paintbrushes to honor actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday after a four-year fight with colon cancer.

As the City of Anderson prepares to honor Boseman’s life on Thursday, painters are taking their pain and turning it into masterpieces that will keep his memory alive forever.

With stencils and paint, artist are paying tribute to Boseman who rose to fame acting in Hollywood hits like ‘Get on Up’, ’42’, and the internationally famous film, ‘Black Panther’.

Patro Ulmer said Boseman’s death inspired him to get to work on a 36 by 48 image of the entertainer this weekend. His piece will be featured at the City’s memorial event on Thursday.

“What went through my mind when Chadwick died, it was shocking, because the roles he played were so powerful,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer said he wanted to immediately put his stencil to the canvas as a way to cope.

“I don’t talk much. I speak through a paint brush, so I say to show my expression and my grief. I had to come out and do it,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer and Shaquille Ellis said Boseman’s life and incredible talents were a piece of art, and they want to keep it alive by capturing people’s eyes.

“I know that we have our Captain Americas, our Iron Man’s and things of that sort, but for the culture of African Americans, this was our super hero that we felt attached to,” Ellis said.

“He lived a life as an artist. I always say live like an artist,” said Ulmer who owns an art studio in downtown Anderson.

Both said this similarity has kept them deeply connected with Boseman who started from humbled beginnings in their same City. They said it’s his fight and character off-camera, that has them inspired most.

“That gave me a new outlook because he went through four years of going through treatments and all kinds of surgeries. And nobody didn’t know,” Ulmer said.

Whether it’s acting like Boseman, or using paintbrushes like Ulmer and Ellis, they hope everyone has the courage to make beautiful creations in everything they do.

“We got to keep pushing and turn those mistakes into masterpieces, and that’s what he did,” Ulmer said.

“I want them to feel a sense of empowerment. I want them to feel a sense of encouragement. I want them to feel a sense of honor,” Ellis said. “As you can see Mr. Boseman took his talent, took his gift and dreamed, and became really iconic,” he added.

Ulmer is one of five artist whose work will be displayed at the City’s memorial event on Thursday.

There will be four art pieces on stage as speakers speak.

The event will be held at the Anderson Civic Center’s Amphitheater at 7 p.m. There’s still no word on any funeral plans at this time.