Upstate children attend virtual school inside of local museum

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – For some parents, getting adjusted to the changes made to make learning safe this school year has been quite the challenge.

Many children are enrolled in e-learning, which means they could be sitting on their laptops for hours at a time. The Children’s Museum of the Upstate launched a program to make learning an adventure.

“With the state of our education calendar right now in flux and so many changes are happening, it’s been really beautiful for parents to have a safe landing pad for their kids,” Kisha Edwards-Gandsy, co-founder of World Explorers Group, said.

The Museum School is new to the Upstate and was established to give parents a place to take their kids when they’re in a pinch. In the school, children make time to do their assignments and take breaks to have fun exploring the different exhibits throughout museum.

Since the program started on August 31, children and parents are enjoying the experience. Many bring their kids just a few days a week while others are enrolled for every day.

“What school wouldn’t want to do school inside of a museum? For me that’s the most exciting part,” Jonathan Kilpatrick, site coordinator, said.

Directors said one of the toughest obstacles in the beginning was figuring out each child’s individual pace when it comes to learning and completing their coursework.

“They’re getting their work done. We’re working through pace of individual kids,” Kilpatrick said.

This unique experience is one of many creative ways people in the Upstate have helped out with education during the pandemic.

