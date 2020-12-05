Upstate children receive special gift from AnMed Health and Anderson University students

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Some Anderson County children with special needs will receive a new adapted power wheel car.

The giveaway is made possible by AnMed Health and Anderson University.

“We partnered with Anderson University to help fund a, ‘Go baby Go’ project, where we’re building adapted power wheels for kids with special needs,” said David C. Seawright, Pediatric Physical Therapist at AnMed Health’s Pediatric Therapy Works.

Anderson University physical therapy students turned into automobile engineers Friday morning.

More than a dozen kids will receive the adapted battery cars, made possible by a $10,000 grant from the AnMed Health Auxiliary.

“I didn’t think that places made stuff like that for kids like him. So I love that,” said Kelsey Scott, mother of patient.

Scott’s four-year-old son Levi has been going to Anmed Health’s Pediatric Therapy Works for two years.

“He has Microcephaly. It’s where the brain and the head doesn’t grow. His head stopped growing when he was six-months-old. It’s very similar to Cerebral Palsy,” Scott said.

That’s why she was surprised when she learned things would soon change for her son, who’s unable to walk, talk, or sit-up on his own.

It’s one of many reasons why Dallas Davenport, an Anderson University student, decided to put her tools to work.

“So just to be able to help them out. I actually work with some kids with disabilities anyways, and just to know how happy they’re going to be to get these and just that they’re being provided for, because sometimes when you’re disabled, your parents have to put all of their money into your therapies and stuff, and I feel like getting things like this, that’s a big deal for them,” Davenport said.

After drills and screws were hard at work, Levi was gifted his new car to test drive and take home thereafter.

Levi, receives his new adapt battery operated car after his physical therapy visit on Friday morning.

“I think I’m more excited than he is. It’s awesome to be able to see him do stuff,” Scott said.

Christmas came early for little Levi, and now the Christmas Eve baby will now have the ability to be mobile and play on his own.

“I love it actually. He has other brothers and sisters and he doesn’t get to participate as much with them. They actually have a car that they drive in the yard. So I think he will really like being able to go outside and do what they’re doing,” Scott said.

“I’m glad that there’s people out there that actually take in to consideration of kids like that, that they should be able to do what other kids do. They’re just as great,” Scott added.

AnMed Health will have a go baby go giveaway for the other recipients on Saturday beginning at t 10 a.m.