Upstate churches prepping to handle Easter service crowds; will keep Coronavirus protocols in place

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Churches across the Upstate are preparing for larger crowds this Easter weekend.

This comes on the heels of Coronavirus cases starting to rebound across the country. Officials with the CDC say not to let your guard down just yet— so make sure to be mindful if you plan to attend Easter service.

At Augusta Road Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Matt King said his church is hosting two Easter services.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that on this Easter Sunday, everybody has the opportunity to worship,” said King.

One service will be held outside during the morning hours.

“Even though we’re going to be outside, we’re going to ask that people would wear masks, observe social distancing, stay within their families or their pods,” King said. “And just be sure to be courteous to those who are going to be joining us for worship that day.”

There will also be another service later on inside the church, with assigned pew seating.

“And we have made sure that everyone will have plenty of room to sit comfortably within the congregation,” said King.

King is asking all guests to register if they plan to attend.

“So that in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary, we’ll know everybody that we’d need to contact,” said King.

Josh Crockett is the Senior Pastor at Morningside Baptist Church. He said they’ll be following similar rules.

“In the auditorium, we ask people to respect what other individuals might feel is the best social distance,” Crockett explained. “But it’s primarily in that specific room where we require masks, and social distance, so those people can be safe.”

They’re also offering a streaming service to those who don’t feel comfortable just yet.

At Relentless Church in Greenville, Pastor John Gray said they aren’t leaving anything to chance.

“We’re capping capacity at about 30 to 35-percent maximum,” Gray said. “Temperature checks, hand sanitization stations, touchless sinks.”

Gray said this Easter will be the most important holiday for many in a long time.

“This easter is going to be an expression of joy, gratitude, humility, thanksgiving, and reverence because we don’t know how long we have,” Gray said. “If this pandemic has not taught us anything, it’s taught us that life is precious and you make the most of every moment that you have.”

