Upstate colleges and non-profits work to combat food insecurity in college students

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Researchers said 52% of college students living off-campus without family, face food insecurity. Those researchers also said and in turn, some drop out of college all together.

Experts said one in three college students face food insecurity which means some are without reliable access to affordable and nutritious food.

Upstate colleges and non-profits are working to help with many solutions.

Researchers said since the pandemic, more college students are in need of food now more than ever. That’s why non-profits like Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), and colleges are doing everything they can to combat the growing issue.

Food is the fuel for our bodies and brains, but experts said some college students are lacking the nourishment they need to sustain themselves.

“I was talking to a lot of instructors and finding out they were keeping snacks in their drawers for students for students who would ask if they had anything or would come out and said, I’m hungry,” said Emma Robinson, Coordinator of Student Resource Programs, at Tri-County Technical College.

Robinson works in student support at Tri-County Technical College. She sees the struggle everyday, and decided to start a food pantry right in her office.

“I know from my current research, it does impact how they learn. So if they’re hungry, they can’t concentrate. They’re not going to get good grades, and sometimes they may not even come to school,” Robinson said.

That’s exactly what Kristi King-Brock is seeing at AIM, especially in students who live off-campus.

“In fact, 52% of those individuals are food insecure, and a lot of them end up dropping out of college because of that food insecurity,” King-Brock said.

Sarah Curnow, a researcher and software developer said only 20% of students who face food insecurity seek help, while 80% go without. That’s why she is working with AIM in hopes to develop an app that will bring help to students via smartphone.

“It’s a population that’s not going to come to AIM and sit in a waiting room and get food, that’s why we’re so excited about this new approach through COVID and the drive-thru approach, and our working through Credo, to potentially develop an app,” King-Brock said. “We believe that college students can go to their smart phone and order a box and come by and pick it up, we’ll be able to penetrate that population of food insecurity,” she added.

“Our desire developing the app with AIM is that no one in South Carolina will be deterred from work or an education because of food insecurity. The Credo Cares initiative seeks to use software solutions to mind the gaps that social distancing and safety measures that COVID has necessitated by processing donations and providing support through a portal that allows all clients to maintain their dignity in the face of adversity,” Curnow said, the owner of Credo Software.

Tri-County Tech’s Student Support Pantry has partnered with non-profits in Clemson, Anderson, and Pickens Counties to help with resources. They’re also accepting monetary donations, so they can purchase more food for the pantry.

The college has also been awarded a $15,000 grant to help students who are struggling with food.

“We were able to get that grant. It’s a 15,000 dollar grant. We broke that up into an academic year. 22 students got served so far this semester and that started in August,” Robinson said.

She said they plan to help more, as well.

“When we got the grant, we worked it out with the Student Cafe and they can just go up there and swipe and get their food,” Robinson said.

Tri-County Tech hopes students will finally seek assistance, knowing there is help available through partnerships like the one with AIM.

“I would say reach out to your administration, your instructors, student support,” Robinson said.

“I encourage them, these pantries are here to help support families and stabilize families and individuals. So often I think people think these are for families with children, and not a college student, but we’re here to help anybody that’s hungry,” King-Brock said.

Robinson said people can help students who are food insecurity through the Tri-County Technical Foundation. Click here to learn more.

They also said their grant will help under-resourced students meet their nutritional needs with a $240 meal plan voucher for one semester.

Clemson University also said they have an on-campus food pantry called, “Paw Pantry”. The pantry is run by students and helps students who face food insecurity. Click here to read more about their program.

Here’s how you can help AIM.