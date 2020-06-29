Upstate county works through storm water issues after this year’s rain fall events

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Anderson County Storm Water leaders are working to resolve storm water issues in the County. The County has received a lot of calls about erosion and flooding, after significant amounts of rain.

Anderson County’s Storm water Manager, Jon Batson said they’re seeing the problem at many areas across the County, this includes the Powdersville area. People in one Powdersville neighborhood wants something to be done immediately, and the County is trying to fix that.

“When we have significant rain, the road will flood, we live on a dead end, we can’t go anywhere, and no one can get to us,” said Fran Bailey, Powdersville resident. “It’s kind of scary,” she said.

Bailey has lived in her neighborhood for 12 years. She said this year, significant amounts of rain have left her trapped on her road, and a big mess for her property. Bailey saw the problems in February and May.

“On this road, unfortunately if it happens, more than four inches in an hour, I’ll be stuck here,” Bailey said. “In that rain, we had just a little bit of flooding inside our house, so we had to install a french drain in the front,” she said.

Batson said those who live near streams are also experiencing the problem.

“We’ve had a lot of calls from citizens concerned about erosion issues on their property, and also more issues about their streams. If they live closer to streams, they are getting higher than they’ve seen in some time,” Batson said. “We’ve also had some homes that have actually flooded especially in the February and May time,” he added.

Batson said the water from smaller rain storms build up over time, and he said, storm water issues are coming from other new developments in the County too.

“The rain falls we’ve been getting, with more development, we’ll see rains call problems from the streams having more of a flashy effect. So they’ll rise really quickly. We’ve also seen more property owner issues with erosion happening on their property, because we’ve had more run offs then we’ve been used to, because the rain has been so often,” Batson said.

He said the County is looking at ways to alleviate problems for homeowners.

“We’re taking a look at our standards. There something that we can do better with our development standards. Is there something that we can do with our system…our pipe systems? Mostly development. How do we handle development? Are we allowing development too close to streams? Do we need to do something different there?” Batson said.

“We have a lot of pipe systems that have a lot of age on it…material that has a short life-span,” Batson said. He continued on to say, “We need to look at that, how is it holding up, and try to get a good replacement schedule for that kind of infrastructure.”

Bailey hopes a solution is found quickly.

“I would like to see something done right here where the stream goes underneath the road,” Bailey said. “Something needs to happen there to make sure when we do have significant rain fall, that the road doesn’t flood,” Bailey said.

“It’s an issue that’s very complicated. There’s not an easy fix, but we’re trying to get there,” Batson added.

The County said they’re actively trying to resolve these issues for neighborhoods across the County. If you have an issues during significant rain events, you’re encouraged to contact the Anderson County Storm Water Department at 864-716-3620.