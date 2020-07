IVA, SC (WSPA) — A dog is recovering after Anderson County Sheriff deputies said it was shot near a home following a car chase.

Deputies said they were trying to make a traffic stop near Sara Simpson Road on Tuesday afternoon, when two suspects ran away on foot.

The deputies then searched the area with canines, when they said a dog from a nearby home charged at them, and that’s when one deputy fired a shot.

The dog is expected to be okay. The two suspects are still on the run.