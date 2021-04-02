Upstate farm brings back Easter tradition for families amid the pandemic

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–This year, Denver Downs Farm is helping people celebrate Easter safely, after they were cooped up inside for the holiday last year.

The gates to Denver Downs Farm are open for its massive Easter Egg Hunt event. Families are able to enjoy their family traditions, after the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow it to go on in 2020.

The egg hunt is open Friday and Saturday for families to explore the 140-acre farm filled with fun and eggs. Inside the eggs, children are given toys and stickers. Kids are also able to experience baby chicks, lambs, a jumping pillow, a cow train, and many more activities.

“It feels great. The weather beautiful. So I’m happy to be outside, I guess in public,” said Caroline Campbell, a parent.

The event has been the farm’s tradition for eight years, but they had to pump the brakes this time last year.

“Last year we were ramping up to have our Easter Egg Hunt and had to put on the brakes, because everything got shutdown because of COVID,” said Catherine Garrison-Davis, Co-Owner and Special Events Director at Denver Downs Farm. “Oh yes, it wiped us out for the whole spring and the summer. We were planning to have concerts, and so all of those had to be canceled. So the first three quarters of the year, were basically lost for us last year,” she said.

The farm wanted to give families that experience again. Children received candy in goodie bags, and a cannon also released more candy throughout the day.

“We’re really excited to have things back in the books and to be open for folks to come visit us,” Garrison-Davis said. “I think because people are ready to get out. You know, they have been coped up for a long time, especially this winter, and all of COVID, and the cold temperatures we’ve had, people are ready to get out and breathe the fresh air and be around people and have great energy. So, we feel like this is the perfect,” she said.

As kids unleashed the fun that was balled up inside their homes last Easter, the farm’s gift to people, is helping them bounce back in return.

“All of our events are really important to the farm, to keep it going and to keep it prosperous and to keep our farm, we have to have events here to make sure it does have revenue and that it’s bringing in money to take care of it for the year,” Garrison-Davis said.

The farm was able to have a successful fall festival last October, but Garrison-Davis said the spring and summer events, always help.

“It really helps us to keep the farm afloat and keep it alive and prosperous, so we hope that folks will come out and make it part of their tradition, coming out to the farm and enjoying this time of Easter,” Garrison-Davis said.

The Easter Egg Hunt event will continue on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, and $12 at the gate. The farm is also already looking forward to the future, as it’s open next week for spring break. Organizers also have a concert set for May, and a Sunflower Festival planned for summer.