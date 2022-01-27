Upstate first responders receive new digital COVID-19 testing system, delivers quick results

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – While many professions are dealing with staffing shortages, a new way to test for COVID-19 is helping firefighters on the job.

Several fire departments across the Upstate said the state health department provided them with a testing kit called, “Cue Health”. It allows first responders to get lab quality results in minutes.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials confirmed they are using this system to assist first responder agencies with testing.

DHEC representatives said they received the system for free, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and are currently servicing about 125 first responder agencies across the state.

Fire departments are facing their own battles amid COVID-19.

“We had spurts where we have three to four guys out at a time,” said Lt. Andy Childs, Fire Marshall for the Easley Fire Department. “So the impact for us is the quarantine time. It’s hit us pretty hard and when you have to put three or four guys out on a nine man shift, it really puts a hurting, and so a lot of guys are having to back fill those positions. So, it’s been pretty tasking on the whole department,” Childs said.

Now the “Cue Health” App will change the game. It’s a digital version of a rapid test.

“It’s molecular COVID testing machine,” said Russell Alexander, Assistant Fire Chief, for Fountain Inn Fire Department. “It was offered to us by DHEC, but we have a responder test site in Greenville, and it’s open three days a week. We normally get results only within 12 hours, but it’s nice to be able to test our people, right now, and get results within 23 minutes so we don’t have to sit and wait, and them worried about if whether they’re sick,” Alexander said.

“Not only can we test us, but other employees, we can go ahead and test them. There are some rules and guidelines set by DHEC that we have to follow as far as who we can test, and why we can test them,” Alexander said.

The Easley Fire Department received 200 test kits and two readers this week. Each pack comes with a test cartridge, and a test swab. A person then takes the test by swabbing five times in each nostril.

“We open this and the test cartridge will be inserted in the reader. The subject will test swab and basically do five rotations in each nostril, and then that swab is put into the reader, and then in about 20 minutes, we’ll get a result through an app that’s on a tablet or your phone, and it will tell you positive or negative and we can actually send that result straight to the person,” Childs said.

The Fountain Inn Fire Department has been using the system since Jan.19.

“What they do is sign up for a timeslot that they need to get tested, and they’ll pull up beside the station so it’s a drive through, they don’t have to come inside,” Alexander said. “We swab their nose, put it in the machine. The machine reads it, about 23 minutes, we have results, and it goes to an app on a department cellular device,” he said. “We’re pretty happy with it. It saves them from having to go somewhere else, infecting other people. They can just get in their car and come here,” Alexander said.

The device might be small in size, but for first responders across the Upstate, it could be a lifesaver, so they too can continue to save lives.

“It’s very important. Our guys they deal with the community everyday. Our jobs, we can’t stop. We have to go out and we have to do our jobs, and so if we’re exposed, the faster that we can get those results, and either put somebody on quarantine or put them right back to work with a negative test, it’s really going to help us out,” Childs said. “And it’s going to speed up the process,” he said. “We’re very thankful for the help that we’ve gotten from DHEC, from the Fire Firefighter Association, and Pickens County Emergency Management,” Childs said.

The fire departments said right now, they’re not able to test the general public at this time.

“Right at this time, it’s just going to be for the first responders. It’s going to be for us and the law enforcement here in the city, that’s what it was designed for,” Childs said. “So right now, this is not going to be a public testing site, for the public. This is just going to be for our employees and the employees in the city,” Childs said. “We can test the fire department employees, and if anybody who lives in contact with them. So, it’s their family, their immediate family that lives in the same household as them,” he said.

Officials with the Travelers Rest Fire Department, Anderson and Pickens County Emergency Services said they received the kits too. Greenville City Fire Department also received an initial order of 200 tests for use, and they’re currently setting up a process for that now.

Officials with Oconee County Emergency Services said they are set to receive the testing kits, as well.

The Easley Fire Department plans to start using the system on Friday.