Upstate fitness centers prepare for New Year’s Resolutioners amid pandemic

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the most popular new year’s resolutions for many people is to nail down and commit to a fitness routine.

However, with COVID-19 precautions in place how will gyms accommodate the rush of new fitness junkies expected at the start of the new year? Gym owners around the Upstate said they’re fully prepared.

Similar to restaurants, fitness centers encourage people to stay at home when sick and wash hands frequently. They urge those working out to clean equipment before and after use, wear a mask when working out and some check temperatures upon arrival.

Micheal Cooper, owner at 10 Star Fitness, said new members have already began trickling into the fitness center this week ahead of the new year.

“If this week is any indication, it’s definitely picked up,” Cooper said, “We’re very excited for 2021.”

While many are uncertain about how next year will look, others are preparing to take a shot at providing members with additional virtual workouts.

Calvin Jackson, owner at Aim High Fitness in Spartanburg, said he used to training in person but since the pandemic began he’s provided virtual classes once per week and plans to continue into the new year. Jackson encourages people to continue to strive towards being physically fit, even during the pandemic.

“I think everyone should enjoy working out. It gives you peace of mind during times of stress. They gym keeps you away from the hospital and there’s just so many benefits,” Jackson said.

No matter your fitness goals for 2021 or the gym you choose, safety and health should remain a top priority.

For additional information on CDC Guidelines for personal activities, click here.