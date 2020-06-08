Upstate group fights against inequality and pushes for change

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)– Protesters in Greenville said action is needed now to jump start change. The protesters held a number of conversations at a peaceful rally Sunday evening to honor George Floyd. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody nearly two weeks ago.

“No matter if you’re gay, white, black person, Muslim,we don’t care. We want all of us to come together and realize we all bleed the same. No one is perfect and together we can change,” said Zack Daniels, co-organizer with Upstate Peacekeepers.

Floyd’s death is still stinging the hearts of those in the Greenville community.

“I know from my own stance, just being gay homosexual, it’s hard on my own. Just imagine being African American,” Daniels said.

Daniels and many others at the rally, believe Floyd’s death sparked a fuse that has plagued the nation for years.

“We believe there needs to be a systemic change to this ongoing police brutality. It’s just got to stop,” said Megan Szuster, supporter.

“I believe that our country is not set up currently in a way that allows people of color to succeed,” said Mackenzie Hicks, supporter.

It’s the reason Szuster and Hicks said they are fighting to change the narrative. They plan to go to Washington to voice their concerns at rallies later this year. They along with others, said the attack against injustice shouldn’t stop with protests.

“I’m hoping that if one more person can gain a little more education, a little more insight, and see other people coming together and ready for change,” said Casey Frick, Upstate Peacekeepers.

The group hopes people will join together to spread love, and eradicate inequality once and for all.

“I want them to know I absolutely love and support them and I will do whatever it takes to level the playing field out there,” Szuster said.

“I feel more resolutions are better resolved and better outcomes are performed when you actually have people come together,” Daniels added.

Greenville council woman Dorothy Dowe, spoke at the rally. Dowe said they will discuss police practices and among other things, at a meeting this week. She is also encouraging people to get involved with the citizens review board, so your voice can effectively be heard.

