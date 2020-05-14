Upstate hair salons gear up to reopen with safety measures in place

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA)– Many close contact businesses in the Upstate are gearing up to reopen on Monday following Governor Henry McMaster’s announcement this week.

Stylist at M31 Salon said safety measures are in place, and they’re getting things in line right now. They’re expecting a huge rush, but they’re excited.

“I’m just really ready to get back. So I’m excited that they’re getting to open and I get to go get my hair done,” client Leslie Adams said.

Adams has been looking at pictures of her favorite hair styles, but now she’s ready to get back in the salon chair to see them come to life. She said she already has her appointment scheduled for June 4.

“I’m counting down the days,” Adams said.

She has been going to M31 Salon for three years, but the salon has been closed for more than a month as a precaution during the pandemic.

“It’s just going to be a whirlwind just getting back to work, is just going to be crazy. But we are super excited to see our clients,” said Rebecca Redding, stylist at M31 Salon.

Now Governor Henry McMaster says they can reopen soon, with some guidelines in place.

“We’re sanitizing between each client. Only doing one client at a time, and making people sit in their cars and waiting until the stylist is ready for them to come in,” Redding said.

Everyone is expected to wear masks, and stand six feet a part, but Adams doesn’t seem to mind.

“I think we’re all a little bit nervous, but I think if everyone uses the safety precautions and the social distancing during this time, we should be able to get back to normal,” Adams said.

Salon staff said they are planning on having a meeting this weekend to ensure everything is set for opening on Monday.