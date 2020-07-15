Upstate health experts offer tips for back to school safety

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — As kids head back to school, doctors said parents will play a big part in stopping the spread of the virus.

Pediatric experts at AnMed Health and school district nurses, all said now is the time to pay attention to your child’s health. They also said it’s important to prepare them now before going back to school.

“Everybody’s big worry in general to me, is going to be, we’re already stretching kind of the healthcare system as it is with the rise in the numbers of COVID cases. You don’t want to add flu or anything else,” said Dr. Matt Bradshaw, Chief of Pediatrics for AnMed Health.

This is why pediatric experts want you to take control of your child’s health by encouraging certain behaviors now.

“They need to be wearing masks. They need to be social distancing, and practicing good hand-washing in general,” Dr. Bradshaw said.

These are all good habits Anderson School District Five’s Nursing Services is pushing too.

“We’re going to have visual alerts throughout the school and in the health rooms, such as posters on health washing, posters on social distancing, and posters on cough etiquette,” said Janis Bolden, Director of Nursing Services, Anderson School District 5.

Bolden said they have 25 nurses on its roster, and substitute nurses ready if more help is needed. They have a symptom check-out list provided by DHEC–to decrease transmission.

“We’re doing all we can. We’re reading everyday, we’re staying in contact with the school nurse consultant regarding what’s the best practices for the health room,” Bolden said.

Doctors believe best practices start at home.

“When kids see parents modeling good behavior, they’re more likely to go along with that good behavior,” Dr. Bradshaw said.

They want you to watch closely and act quickly, if they show any signs of sickness.

“We are asking parents if their child or children are sick, please keep them at home,” Bolden said.

Doctors at AnMed Health said you should ensure your child has a flu shot for the fall. They also said if your child has asthma, make sure they have all medications and inhalers in hands.