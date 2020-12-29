Upstate health experts say certain vitamins can help during fight against COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Can certain vitamin supplements and water, help fight COVID-19? Health experts said particular vitamins can help during the pandemic.

You may take vitamin supplements for your hair, skin, or in some cases to lose weight, but health professionals said some of those nutrients could be a key fighter against the virus.

“Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc have been proven to help with your immunity prior to getting the infection and while you have the infection,” said Jaime Bright, Nurse Practioner at Redi Care Urgent Care.

Although no vitamins or supplements are known to prevent the virus, Bright said those vitamins can help prevent other conditions that can occur because of COVID-19.

“…help prevent the subsequences that can happen from COVID, pneumonia, blood clots, dehydration, as well as down to small micro embolisms, heart attacks, strokes happened,” Bright said.

One family 7-News spoke to said, even before the pandemic, they took vitamins everyday. Now, it’s become even more essential.

“I think it’s essential everyday, even not during a pandemic, but especially now, I think it’s very very important to double up. We leave vitamins on our counters, and Sarah and I eat them like all the time. We eat them like candy almost,” said Stayce Koegler.

“I think vitamins help with any infection because it helps with your immune system,” Bright said. “I think most of the population, already has a deficiency in those vitamins, especially in the winter, Vitamin D is low because we’re not in the sun as much. And C as a water soluble vitamin, so it’s a supplement that you can take and most people don’t take it every day so your body don’t naturally make that vitamin, as well as Zinc. So those are supplements that I think everybody is deficient in,” Bright added.

Bright and her husband preaches the importance of a healthy diet, taking a daily multivitamin a day, physical activity and water.

“On an average adult, I would recommend at least five to six bottled waters a day, that’s just a start. And then throwing in a couple of Gatorades or Propels with the electrolytes, is very helpful to keep your blood levels stable while you have COVID,” Bright said.

“Being tired is one of the symptoms of COVID and people get exhausted and shortness of breath, and we try to tell people, even if they get the virus, around their house, on their porch get out as much as you can, as far as outside, not around other people of course,” said Charles Bright, Co-owner of Redi Care Urgent Care.

“Drinking fluids is something easy that everybody can do to stay hydrated, so that they don’t have to go to the ER for IV fluids or admission,” Bright said.

Health experts said you should reach out to your doctor to find out how much vitamin D you should take before you take it.