Upstate healthcare system, once stretched through the pandemic, bounces back

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–More than a year after the pandemic hit the Upstate, AnMed Health said 96 percent of its COVID-19 patients treated at the hospital, have survived and are recovering.

“We treated more than 7,500 patients in the hospital, and out of those 96 percent of those patients were able to leave the hospital and get to their homes,” said Dr. Syed Malik, Medical Director for ICU and Chief of Medical Staff at AnMed Health.



Dr. Malik said even though those patients have survived, some of them still have lingering symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, and more.

When the pandemic started, hospital officials said things were taxing.

“It was emotionally and physically taxing for us, all of us. That includes all of the staff. There was a since of exhaustion at the end of the day,” Dr. Malik said. “When we were in the middle of the COVID pandemic peak, we had some really difficult times and it was quite overwhelming physically, emotionally for the doctors, nurses, and the respiratory therapy, and all the staff who were taking care of these patients,” he said.

Dr. Malik said he has never seen anything like it.



“This is an experience that I’ve never as a doctor, seen this many people get this sick and this number of people die from one disease. This is really a unique, lifetime experience for me,” said Dr. Malik.

“Initially, at least, when we hit our first and second peaks, were quite stretched. And that included supply of PPE’s, masks, staffing was a big problem. Even at one time, we came close to utilizing the maximum number of ventilators we had available,” Dr. Malik said.

However, Dr. Malik said they managed the resources they had.

“And was able to cope with this. It was emotionally and physically taxing for us, all of us. That includes all of the staff. There was a since of exhaustion at the end of the day. But I think the value of the mission that we came every day to work for, that got us through,” Dr. Malik said.

Up to July 2020, Pam Sanders watched the virus rip through the lives of patients at AnMed Health Honea Path Family Medicine.

“Dying. Being put on a ventilator,” Sanders said.

In July, the deadly disease almost took her life.

“Came in here on a Friday to get Dr. Smith to look at my throat, because I had a really bad headache and I thought I was getting a sinus infection, and he looked at my throat and he was like you don’t have a sinus infection, you have COVID,” Sanders said. “COVID caused me to have two strokes. One on each side. I had pneumonia in my lungs. I had a blood clot in my heart. I had a blood clot in arm,” she said.

By January 1, 2021–Sanders was able to return back to work on a part-time bases.

“I feel like a survivor because I had beat the odds,” Sanders said.

The healthcare system is also beating the odds.

“As a healthcare system we are in a much better place. The number of people that we have in the hospital is significantly lower. So that reduces the amount of strain on the system,” Dr. Malik said.

“Now that we are past that peak, when you look back, you kind of have a sense of, it was a difficult time period, but we got through it,” Dr. Malik said.

Sanders said she’s now able to spread her triumph with others, too.

“I have given testimony to several people, that they’re family was in the hospital. And I’ve talked to them about my journey and what I went through. And I’m like look, I’m here. God will save you. If it’s meant to be,” Sanders said.

Sanders credits her fellow healthcare workers for giving her, a second chance at life, and many others.

“Thank you for everything that you do. Every day that you go to work and you’re treating these patients, you’re a hero,” Sanders said.

Dr. Malik said there may be light at the end of the tunnel, but said now is not the time to let your guard down. He still encourages everyone to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid unnecessary travel, if you can. Doctor Malik said it’s necessary for people to get their vaccine, if they are eligible.

Doctor Malik said it's necessary for people to get their vaccine, if they are eligible.