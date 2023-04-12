GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Eastside High School Girls Varsity Soccer team held a memorial game in honor of Tammy Zywicki, an alumna who was murdered in 1992.

“She was very active in soccer, photography and the yearbook,” Dean Zywicki, Tammy’s older brother, said. “She just loved life.”

On August 23, 1992, Zywicki was driving from Illinois to Grinnell Collège in Iowa. According to the FBI, she was expected to reach her college the same day but never arrived.

Zywicki’s car was found along I-80 by an Illinois state trooper the next day. Her body was discovered on September 1 along I-44 in rural Missouri. She had been stabbed to death, according to the FBI.

30 years later, her family still does not know who killed her or why.

“Some days, it seems like 30 years,” Zywicki said. “Some days it doesn’t.”

No arrests have been made for Zywicki’s murder. Her brother said their family has not lost hope, especially as more people become interested in the case.

“This Facebook group, ‘Who Killed Tammy Zywicki,’ came about and started collecting things,” he explained. “People are now going and looking back at some of the older evidence. What did we miss that’s in there?”

The Eastside girls soccer players wore matching armbands in Zywicki’s honor Wednesday.

“Here we are together all as one,” David Craig, the head coach of the Eastside High School girls varsity soccer team, said. “Everybody’s wearing the same armband. We’re all on the same page. We’re all realizing that going back 30 years, she still had an impact on this school and the program.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification of the person who killed Zywicki. Anyone with information can contact their local FBI office.