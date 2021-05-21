Upstate hospital eases visitation policy

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s been a long time coming for people but after months of very limited visitation hours, Spartanburg Regional is finally welcoming more people through the doors.

The hospital announced they’ll now allow two visitors for non-Covid patients from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again between 6 and 9 p.m.

The uncertainty of Covid-19 forced a lot of hospitals to limit families and friends from visiting a sick loved one.

Sharon brown experienced that firsthand.

“I know of some family members that were in the hospital but of course I couldn’t visit them, but it was ok, I knew they were safe,” Brown said.

As a nurse at Spartanburg Regional, so did Jon McGehee.

“Not being able to have, to have the patient’s family there was very difficult,” McGehee said. “It was hard to see the patient not have that close relative by their side, to be able to hold their hands when they have difficult news.”

The decision for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System to not allow anyone in the room to see a Covid-19 patient came in early 2020.

They also limited non-Covid patients to only allowing one visitor a day.

Now, some of that has changed.

“Being able to see the excitement of patients having those family members there…”

With the announcement of allowing two visitors for non-Covid patients, McGehee says this change is coming at the perfect time.

“Not just one at a time but actually allowing two now and now they can switch out. It’s really cool to see more exposure to the family. The more, it kind of eases the patients, and the more comfortable they are, so it’s cool to see,” McGehee said.

Brown says it’s sense of relief.

“It’s just great to see things getting back, and everybody doing it on their own time,” Brown said.

In addition to the lifting of some restrictions Spartanburg Regional is also letting volunteers come back to the hospital. They say they have about 265 volunteers that give hours of work to the hospital, so this is a big boost for them.

It’s important to know, visitors under the age of 15 will still not be allowed on any of the Spartanburg Regional campuses.