SPARTANBURG CO. (WSPA) – An Upstate man used his lottery winnings to pay off his son’s house.

Lottery officials reported on Friday the winner intended to save some of his winnings for travel, but spent the majority of his money paying off his son’s mortgage.

“My son’s tickled to death,” the father said.

The winner beat the 1 in 900,000 odds to win the $300,000 prize in the Red Cherry Tripler game.

He purchased his winning ticket from the Redi Mart in Lyman.

Despite his big win, state officials said the winner is continuing to play and has won another $1,000 prize since purchasing his big winning ticket.