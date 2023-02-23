CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Blacksburg man was sentenced on Thursday to 12-and-a-half years in prison for drug trafficking.

Brandon Eugene Massey, 38, received a 151 month prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute and for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of North Carolina, between 2019 and 2020 Massey was responsible for trafficking one and a half kilograms of methamphetamine, including 150 grams of ‘ultra-high purity’ methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Massey was a supplier for people who distributed drugs in Gaston, Mecklenburg and other counties.

Records also show that, prior to being sentenced, Massey fled prosecution and was arrested in Myrtle Beach.

Following his prison sentence, Massey will also be required to complete five years of supervised release.