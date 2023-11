SPARTANBURG, S..C (WSPA) – An Upstate movie theater will show free movies this holiday season.

NCG Cinemas, located at 1985 E Main Street, will screen three movies at 10 a.m. on designated days.

The following Christmas movies will be shown:

The Grinch (2018 Verison) Dec. 8 – Dec. 10 Elf Dec. 15- Dec. 17 The Polar Express Dec. 18 – Dec. 24

Free tickets are available on the NCG mobile app, website, or at your local NCG.