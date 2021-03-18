Upstate neighbors reflect on storms; officials encourage everyone to still be watchful

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Pickens County Emergency Services said Thursday, things were fairly quite most of the day.

“Of course we were expecting heavy rains, winds, tornadoes, possible, that could potentially effect our area, but fortunately right now, things have been very quite,” said Chief Billy Gibson, Director of Pickens County Emergency Services.

Gibson said, as they prepared for the potential weather, they had meetings and monitored things throughout the day.

“Fortunately with some of the weather we’ve had through 2020, we’re kind of good at it by now. Just because of what we’ve experienced,” Gibson said.

Last year, Dennis Reinert’s backyard saw huge impacts.

“This was actually all under water. This flooded here. Even way up here. This was all under water,” Reinert said.

Reinert was unable to step foot in his backyard in February 2020. Crayton Creek is in his backyard, and it runs into the Georgia Creek, and the Saluda River. Reinert said typically, when heavy rain comes, his yard is saturated. The water from the creek and his yard, enters into other properties.

“It all flooded, and it crosses the street. It closes Quail Haven Drive there, because it floods all over, and then hits Matt and Jade’s place because they’re the lowest house,” Reinert said.

7-News spoke to those residents off-camera, and one said there’s always a fear it would happen again, especially after hearing about the severe weather threat.

“I see it often. I know how fast it moves. It catches people by surprise,” Reinert said.

Neighbors said this week, they’ve kept sandbags on deck, in the event that water would come inside homes again.



“If we were to get a torrential rain that should last probably an hour, which is quite possible around here, then they could possibly see that localize flooding in their yards,” said Gibson. “We do know that there are some areas in the county that are more susceptible than others to flooding, and we have apps on our phones, that allows us to monitor the Saluda,” he said.

Although 7-News crew saw sides of some roads filled with water, Pickens County Emergency Services said overall, they didn’t see much action.

However, Gibson said everyone should be on alert, as weather can change by the minute.

“I will caution folks to keep their eye on the weather. Make sure that they have some type of app on their phone,” Gibson said.

Gibson also said with spring showers ahead, it’s best for everyone to check around their homes now.

“We know that the spring showers are coming. The afternoon thunderstorms are coming, which those give a possibility for torrential rainfall. Now is a good opportunity and a good time to make sure that folks check around their homes. Check their drainage ditches the culverts in front of their homes, the roadway, the curbing in front of their neighborhoods, anything you can do to help that and make sure that water is going exactly where we want it to go…which is in the drainage base and eventually in the creek and in the river,” Gibson said.

As for Reinert, who is surrounded by a creek and rivers, he said he’ll continue to be the watchmen for his neighborhood.



“If I see it coming up I’ll warn them. I’ll tell them you might want to get your sandbags out,” Reinert said.

Pickens County Emergency Services said it will continue to monitor the weather. The county also said communication is taking place in regards to flood concerns.