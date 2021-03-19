Upstate non-profit will host a “Ride 4 Unity” Saturday, to bring awareness and stop to gun violence

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–The Kristopher NaJee Roebuck Foundation, LLC. will host a “Ride for Unity” Saturday, to raise awareness in Anderson.

The woman behind the effort, lost her son in 2018.

Felicia Oliver said when she and her family steps foot in one bedroom in their home, they feel the presences of Kris Roebuck.

“This just isn’t a room. This is like his resting area. This is why I go hard for what I do,” Oliver said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said, evidence suggests Roebuck shot himself, back in October 2018. Oliver said Roebuck was 22-years-old when he died.

Deputies ruled the case as accidental, but Roebuck’s family believes there’s more to the story.

“I’m not biting that bullet, that says it’s accidental. So I got to start somewhere. I just can’t be that person that’s like, we have to put the guns down. Yeah that person die, move on to the next case. Because I was that person until death came knocking at my door,” Oliver said.

This tragedy sparked Oliver’s passion, and led her to create the foundation. She hopes the Kris Roebuck Foundation, will raise awareness and fight for families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence.



“Kris is dead and gone, yes, but we got all these other people to try to save,” Oliver said.

“I asked for justice. I asked for closure,” Oliver said. “In order to get that reward, you got to put in the work. This is why I started my foundation. I’m not going to let him down. I can’t let him down. I’m putting in the work,” she said.

The “Ride 4 Unity” event will start at the JcPenny in Anderson, and will end at the Simon’s Sports Bar & Grill, where family-fun events will be held. There will be food, prizes, painting and more.

“It’s not only important that we say let’s come together, but let’s enjoy each other and give each other flowers while we’re here,” Oliver said.

A mission that blossomed for Oliver through her pain, after the death of her son.

“At the age of 33 I found my purpose. December 26, the day after Christmas, I took 40 plus pills and was going to kill myself. Woke up looking at a ceiling fan in my bedroom, and I’m like God why am I here and I just seen it plain as day, Long Live Kris Roebuck.

It’s a slogan that now keeps her going, and wanting to help others.

“That’s why I started and I’m not going to stop,” Oliver said.

The group is meeting at the JCPenny at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the event at Simon’s Sports Bar & Grill, will run until 11 p.m.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said while this case has been closed, it welcomes any new evidence or leads in this case.