Upstate non-profits face troubling times; how you can pitch in to help

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–As the pandemic continues to throw some curve balls, several Anderson County non-profits said they could use some help to assist others.

The non-profits said they’ve been hit hard during the COVID -19 pandemic. They not only need volunteers, but donations to help their clients.

When you think of community assistance, typically non-profits come to mind first.

“Everybody is hurting. Everybody is challenged,” said David Moore, Executive Director of The Lot Project.

Some of the biggest givers are in need of help, now more than ever.

“As far as actual needs, right now, we are doing a big push for blankets,” Moore said. “We will need some more blankets and sleeping bags. We will need coats and cold weather clothes,” Moore said.

“The people who are living on the streets don’t have much use for shorts or flip flops right now. We need long pants, we need hooded sweatshirts and flannels and things like that,” Moore said.

“Once the holidays are over, people are still going go hungry. And once the holiday is over, still need clothes. So we will need some of that help in 2021,” he added.

Moore said financial donations have been tight, and the same goes for volunteers.

“The largest share of our volunteers used to be AU students, and Anderson University is advising students not to take any unnecessary time off campus and when they do, be absolutely staff.

“We used to have anywhere from 30 to 50 AU volunteers a week, and now we’re down to five,” Moore said. “And to be honest, a lot of our guest are in a high risk situation due to the lack of access to hygiene and some other issues.”

It’s the reason students at New Covenant School came to help.

“We know that so many of the non-profits and other agencies in the community are suffering because of donations are down. Families are struggling financially, and we just wanted to do everything we could to give back,” said Angie Harmon, teacher at New Covenant School.

Meals On Wheels currently has 400 to 500 people on a waiting list in need of help.

“Donations of course is how we run our organizations. so without donations, we’re not able to serve,” said Ruthie George Operations Director at Meals On Wheels. “So if we can get additional funds, then we can add people to our program,” she added.

They’re wrestling with food challenges too.

“Our biggest need right now, is our emergency meals. These are our nice meals. These are Nutrition in Case of Emergencies. So, we normally have about 600 of these by now, but right now, we only have 100,” George said.

The meals are given to those in need, during inclement weather.

“Soup, raisins, a fruit cup, a juice, and some sort of granola bar to make sure they have the nutrients they need for that day,” George said.

So as you gear up for the holidays, many of these non-profits hope you remember the many people who are without, and charities facing troubling times.

“Everybody is trying to find a way to make things normal and make ends meet,” Moore added.

The Lot Project will serve Thanksgiving Dinner for those in need on Tuesday. The Donation Center at their facility, will also be open on Monday.

To see how you can assist The Lot Project, visit their website. You can also call, 864-760-3710

To learn more on how you can help or volunteer with Meals On Wheels, click here.