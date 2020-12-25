Upstate organizations work together to feed hundreds on Christmas Day

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Several Anderson County organizations have stepped up to feed hundreds of people in need on Christmas Day.

Wrapped in white take out plates and bags, Christmas came for many in the form of food.

“We are trying to make a difference in the people who are less fortunate to have food today, and so we took out our Christmas to feed,” said Matthew Merriweather, Pastor of Anchored in His Grace Ministries.

Pastor Merriweather and his organization, partnered with churches and Anderson County leaders, to feed 500 plus people. Organizations like Tiaras to Crowns, the Living Word Empowerment Center, Kendra’s Kitchen, and the Faith Center all helped with the event.

Kevin Clontz said it’s exactly what he needs since he lost everything except his mom. Unfortunately, he’s not able to see her– while in a nursing home.

“It’s going to help us out because we’re homeless. There’s a lot of homeless people out here. We’re trying to survive,” Clontz said.

“It’s a pandemic going on. People are still in need. People are hungry. People lost their jobs. They’ve lost loved ones. So it was put on our hearts to actually do something that is going to make a difference,” said Stephanie Merriweather, Co-founder of Anchored in His Grace Ministries.

A group of friends said they gave up their Christmas to help out too.

“We just like giving back to the community and making sure that everybody taken care of even when they don’t have family on these holidays,” Malik Mattress, a volunteer.

The plates may not be your typical present under a tree on Christmas day, but for many, it was about spreading love.

“While you’re young, use the energy that you have to give back to others because you never know what may come onto your life,” said Raekwon Fuller, a volunteer.

Clontz said this gesture also gives him hope in an uncertain time.

“There’s a lot of good things that come from this. I could just call a quits because you know what has happened to me, but I don’t,” Clontz said.

Organizers said although this is the first year doing this, it will not be the last.

The Merriweathers said they’re planning ​to keep giving in January. They’re working on final plans now, to provide warm coats, hats, and possibly a food drive for those in need.