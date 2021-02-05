Upstate principal steps up for bus duty as regular driver handles personal tragedy

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA)–It’s not everyday you see a school principal doing multiple jobs before and after school hours. One administrator in Anderson School District One, has committed to an unusual act of kindness for the last six weeks.

Tommy Bolger is the principal at Wren Elementary School, and has been for the past seven years. As part of his daily routine, he greets every teacher and more than 500 students by name, along with a fist pump.

“It’s important for them to see that the principal is not just like when I was in school, “the bad guy”. You know, it’s all about relationships with the kids,” Bolger said.

Back in mid-December, a bus driver stopped driving due to an unforeseen tragedy. Bolger said because of a bus driver shortage, many kids were late to school in the morning or didn’t arrive home on time.

“So our kids were getting to school an hour late in the morning, which meant they were missing instruction, especially in middle and high schools, they were missing class periods,” Bolger said.

So what did Bolger do? He put his foot to the pedal, to fill the shoes that once turned the wheels of bus three.

“To me it was a no brainer. Once your district asks for your help, of course you’re going to help,” Bolger said.

Every morning around 6:35 a.m., he starts his routes picking up students from Wren Elementary, middle, and high schools, and he does it all for free.

“It makes me feel like, how more people should be doing what he does and care for and being the bus driver and helping more kids. And not just being around school, but out of the school,” said Benji Alexander, student at Wren Elementary School.

It’s a gesture students said they’ve never seen before, and gives them the courage to step up when they’re needed most.

“It’s motivating because if he can do two jobs, and if he can drive a bus, and drop kids off at their home, or bring them to school and be the principal, and do all that hard work, like we can do something hard too,” said Summer Owens, student at Wren Elementary School.

In multiple positions and with only two hands, Bolger said he would do the good deed over and over again.

“I love my job! I love my job. The same with the driving the school bus. It’s two of my passions. I love driving, and I love the kids,” Bolger said. “You just have to step up when you’re asked to do something that is not your quote and quote, normal day. You just have to step up because that’s what it’s all about is. In education, we have to monitor and adjust, and I have to monitor and adjust. And again, I love doing it. It’s all day, but that’s okay. I’m okay. I’m just glad,” he said.