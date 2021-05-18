Upstate resident wins $2 million on scratch-off

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate resident won $2 million off of a scratch-off in Pendleton.

According to lottery officials, it’s the largest top prize ever offered on a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off.

The winner, who asked not to be identified, purchased the $2 million Colossal Cash ticket from the Kwik Stop on N. Mechanic St.

“It is life changing,” the winner reportedly told lottery officials.

The odds of winning $2 million in the Colossal Cash game is 1 in 2.64 million. One top prize remains in the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store