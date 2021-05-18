Upstate resident wins $2 million on scratch-off

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate resident won $2 million off of a scratch-off in Pendleton.

According to lottery officials, it’s the largest top prize ever offered on a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off.

The winner, who asked not to be identified, purchased the $2 million Colossal Cash ticket from the Kwik Stop on N. Mechanic St.

“It is life changing,” the winner reportedly told lottery officials.

The odds of winning $2 million in the Colossal Cash game is 1 in 2.64 million. One top prize remains in the game.