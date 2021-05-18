Upstate resident wins $2 million on scratch-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate resident won $2 million off of a scratch-off in Pendleton.
According to lottery officials, it’s the largest top prize ever offered on a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off.
The winner, who asked not to be identified, purchased the $2 million Colossal Cash ticket from the Kwik Stop on N. Mechanic St.
“It is life changing,” the winner reportedly told lottery officials.
The odds of winning $2 million in the Colossal Cash game is 1 in 2.64 million. One top prize remains in the game.