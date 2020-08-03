Upstate school district gives out supplies to alleviate stress amid COVID-19

BELTON, SC (WSPA)–Hundreds of Anderson School District Two students got free school supplies in a drive-through giveaway on Monday.

The district, churches, organizations, and the community were a part of the effort to alleviate added stress and financial burdens on families.

“It’s really amazing that they would actually consider the kids because right now everybody is going through a hard time,” said Tracy Lewis, parent.

As families have faced difficult times during the pandemic, their relief was found in 400 backpacks.

“Of course with COVID-19 there’s been a lot of adjustments and changes based on financial need, and their job security and thing of that nature. So we knew it was an even greater need now than what it has been in the past,” said Teresa Phillips, Mental Health Service Coordinator of Anderson School District Two.

The bags were stuffed with things like notebooks, pencils, sharpies, crayons, and community resources for all grade levels.

“It’s actually quite a relief. One less thing you got to worry about,” said Jean Schroeder, parent.

The bags also included masks.

“Now we did pack the backpacks with a masks because we want students to have those masks if they feel they need to wear those too,” Phillips said.

“We’ve got two bottles of hand sanitizer at home and one of them is going to go right to school with her . Just to be on the safe side,” Schroeder said.

While things may look different at the sound of the bell, school organizers want to spread some cheer.

“We are there, we’re ready to see the students. We’re ready to love on them, even though it’s a different way,” Phillips said.

Something the district hopes will help families through rough times.

“We’re thankful that they’re helping out as much as they can,” Schroeder said.

Backpacks were given out at Chiquola Baptist Church, Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, and The Belton Recreation Center.

District two staff said the leftovers will go to teachers and their classrooms. However, parents can also reach out to the district office, to get all needs ahead of school.

You can contact the district at, (864) 369-7364.