Upstate school district’s attorney addresses leave for Anderson School District 2 Superintendent

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–More details have surfaced after a community petition was started to reinstate Superintendent Dr. Richard Rosenberger of Anderson School District 2. Rosenberger was placed on administrative leave in April.

The school district’s attorney said Dr. Rosenberger’s leave has caused some division. Now, what happens next is up in the air.

“I will not be moving Ms. Brice and Ms. Dabney to different positions. Thank you,” said Dr. Rosenberger in a Board meeting last month.

This statement is still a hot topic, and it captures the moment Rosenberger stated he would not follow the Board’s four to three vote to demote two of his employees.

“So that was one of the issues the other night,” said Kenneth L. Childs, attorney for Anderson School District 2.

Childs said at a board meeting this week, it was not on the agenda to discuss matters about the superintendent who is on leave. The leave was a decision made by the district’s board chair. Childs said three board members wanted to discuss reinstating Rosenberger as the Superintendent, but said that was out of order in an open session.

“If she places a Superintendent on leave, he stays on leave until the majority of the Board decides otherwise. I think she would definitely say she consulted with a majority of the Board at that time,” Childs said.

Since the decision, board member Stu Shirley has died, and the community started a petition to reinstate Rosenberger. The petition also says it’s in place in hopes of leaving Tara Brice as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instructions, and Beth Dabney, as the instructional technology coach.

“There’s no need to reinstate Brice or Dabney because they are employees in good standings with the district and will remain that way until the end of June,” Childs said.

Childs said in February the Board discussed the two positions in an executive session. He said he was not present, but believes there were also other concerns by some of the board members.

“One of the most serious issues, is the decline in test scores. Another serious issue is the continued lost of students,” Childs said.

An added challenge the Board is now working to fix.

Now Childs said the Board could terminate the leave status and reinstate the Superintendent, or they could work out some resolution with the Superintendent. Child said constructive dialogue between board members is happening now.

The attorney also said they are working with the Anderson County Board of Education to determine how to fill the board member vacancy after Shirley’s death. It’s a seat that must be filled by the County’s Board.