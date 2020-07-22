Upstate schools discuss internet connectivity options for students

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a major obstacle for some students in the upstate, reliable internet access. State leaders have talked about the need to expand broadband and now, some upstate school districts are making plans of their own.

Not the first time this problem has been brought to the attention of state leaders, that’s internet accessibility across South Carolina.

But some school districts are trying to bridge the gap.

School board members with Laurens County School District 56 just approved an allocated account devoted to two things: PPE materials and internet connectivity.

“What you would do is try to get hotspots in areas within these family units that they could then take in, not have to worry about their minutes, their expense,” said Laurens County School District 56 Superintendent, Dr. David O’Shields.

Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields told us it gives students the chance to learn through the virtual academy with no cost to the families.

And it’s not just this district coming up with a solution.

It’s also Greenwood School District 50 which is collecting information through a survey to see how big the need is there.

“The question asks, my family has internet access to learn from home, that is what the question is asking,” said the Director of Communications with Greenwood School District 50, Johnathan Graves.

Then, there’s Laurens County School District 55.

“One of the things we’re looking at providing is that we have hotspots available for parents to check-out to be able to provide that internet at heir homes,” Assistant Superintendent with Laurens County School District 55, Jody Penland, told us.

The assistant superintendent there told us he’s hearing from parents who want to go the virtual route but, internet access is getting in the way. He also told us there’s talk of the state stepping in to help.

But until they do, some of these districts told us, they will continue to come up with solutions of their own.

You can find additional information on the survey being conducted by Greenwood School District 50 here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSerc_DQCKqgmW0gid1azagPruZq6J5QrAe-THv4TVZb7qZZyQ/viewform