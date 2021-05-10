Upstate teen charged with attempted murder

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A 17-year-old is accused of using a stolen gun to fire a shot at his mother, according to Greenwood Police.

The mother told police her son fired a pistol in her direction as he was walking away from their home. The mother claimed the bullet landed close enough to her to cause dirt and gravel to kick up and hit her arm.

The suspect, Zacharariah Gregory Hughey, surrendered to officers without incident after they located him walking. Police said the gun was reported stolen previously and will be returned to the owner at a later date.

Hughey is charged with attempted murder, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.