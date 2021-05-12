Upstate truck drivers work hard to push out fuel amid Colonial Pipeline’s shutdown

BELTON, SC (WSPA)–Colonial Pipeline’s temporary shutdown, has led many people to rush to gas stations across the Upstate.

The shutdown started Friday when the FBI said Russian cyber criminals hacked the company’s computer system. Colonial Pipeline said it’s making progress to get back to full service. However, some truckers said with people panic buying, it has depleted their supply.

On Wednesday, 7-News was outside the Buckeye Terminal in Belton, as many truckers were lined up waiting to fill their tankers.

A mad dash to the pumps is causing aggravation for some of those drivers.

“It’s aggravating,” said David Marshall, Truck Driver.

“The public kind of got over alarmed about it you know, and starting buying too much gas at one time that kind of depleted our supply,” said Sammy Gilstrap, Truck Driver.

Gilstrap said this week, he has waited at least seven hours to get fuel for his load. He said he hasn’t experienced this since Hurricane Hugo.

“I load out of here pretty much three loads a day, five days a week anyway,” Gilstrap said. “For the last three days or so, instead of hauling two or three loads a day, this morning I waited two hours before I got loaded,” Gilstrap said. “Yesterday afternoon my second load, I set here for seven hours,” he added.

Marshall said he’s losing money and time sitting in the line.

“I’m losing time, losing money sitting here. I’m not running as much,” Marshall said. “I normally run four. I run two yesterday,” he said.

One trucker said there hasn’t been any problems with receiving fuel for loads at Buckeye Terminal, it’s just a long wait.

Buckeye Partners’ released the following statement on Tuesday night:

“Buckeye Partners’ pipeline and terminal operations continue uninterrupted as a result of the Colonial event, though we remain diligent as always in ensuring we operate safely and securely. We regularly evaluate while continuously managing the safety and security of our systems. Buckeye Partners is closely monitoring the markets we serve and taking steps to maintain supplies for customers through our pipelines and terminals that connect to alternate sources of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. We remain in close contact with all of our customers and shippers while we focus on continuing safe and secure operations.”

Truck drivers said their wait at Buckeye’s terminal is also because of a planned maintenance with one of the lines.

“There’s one side still down. They’re working on it,” Marshall said.

As one trucker said he has been pulling long hours, he and others encourage everyone not to panic buy.

“Don’t! You know, it’s not going to get you anywhere,” Gilstrap said. “The more people does that, the longer it’s going to take us to get caught back up,” he added.

“Customers, just be patient. Don’t panic,” Marshall said.

According to the “Gas Buddy”, 78 percent of gas stations in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and Asheville area are out of fuel.