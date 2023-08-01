GREER, S.C. – An Upstate wastewater treatment facility is reminding customers to think before they flush.

Greer CPW said customers are improperly disposing of some items and that’s causing problems. So, they are going door to door to get the message out on how to dispose of some common household items.

“There is that common misconception that if it’s out of sight out of mind, once they see if go down the kitchen sink or go down the toilet but then it becomes our problem,” Alison Rauch, the public information coordinator for Greer CPW said.

When customers flush or rinse something down the drain, it arrives to one of their pump stations. Often what ends up there doesn’t mix well with water.

“We see a lot of baby wipes, rags, cleaning wipes, cooking grease, fats and oils and greases,” said Rauch. “We had golf balls arrive here at our wastewater treatment plant, kid’s cars, masks when they were very popular a few years ago, so we have seen a little bit of everything, even a makeup container.”

All of that waste adds up.

“The fats, the oils, greases and baby wipes and rags, we have taken 17 tons to the landfill just this year,” Rauch said. “And that becomes problematic for our crews because our job is to treat wastewater and return it to the South Tiger River; environmentally we cannot do that, we have to be good stewards of our environment and we have to remove all that.”

Kieth Moore, wastewater supervisor, said that is costly.

“Grease and rags and wipes and so and so forth there collecting on our pump stations, and they are clogging up pumps and their tearing up pumps and eventually they can make it here to the wastewater treatment station,” Moore said.

So, to help get the word out, Greer CPW has been putting boots on the ground.

“To try to reach our customers and residents with the issues we have been having and also tell them what not to flush,” Rauch said. “We decide to go door to door with door hangers to also educated them and further solidify our message of what not to flush and also how not to can the grease.”

Greer CPW says they have seen improvement since their efforts but cannot directly contribute the improvements to that or if its because school is not back in session.