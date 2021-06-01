US Rep Mace: Vandalism at South Carolina home ‘very scary’

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, posted a video of obscenities that she said had been spray-painted on her Charleston-area home over the Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace says she’s been the victim of Memorial Day vandalism.

Mace on Tuesday posted a video of obscenities that were spray-painted on her Charleston, South Carolina-area home.

The outspoken critic of the Biden administration said she had contacted local law enforcement to investigate.

The Republican congresswoman says this is at least the second time her private property has been marred by those who oppose her politically. In the run-up to her narrow November victory over Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, then-candidate Mace said someone tried to intimidate her by scrawling an obscenity on the side of her vehicle hours before the two met in a debate.

