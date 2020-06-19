USC board of trustees approve resolution asking lawmakers to take name off Sims Hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to our CBS affliate WLTX, the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees approved a resolution asking state lawmakers to allow them to remove the name of J. Marion Sims from a residence hall on campus.

Under the Heritage Act, public monuments and buildings can only be removed or renamed with the approval of two-thirds of both the House and the Senate.

USC president Bob Caslen said Monday he endorsed the resolution to rename the Sims building.

I believe we are at a point in our nation’s history where action matters more than words alone. That is why I enthusiastically endorsed the recommendation from the Presidential Commission to rename Sims. This change will require the university to ask the General Assembly for an exemption to the Heritage Act, which forbids renaming of state-owned buildings without a two-thirds vote of the legislature. If approved by the General Assembly, I look forward to sharing with you the process by which a new name will be selected…I know this change will not end the debate about the names of other buildings on campus, and some will think we are moving too slowly. I can assure you there are other buildings up for review by the Commission, and that we are moving this review as expeditiously as we can while adhering to the law put in place by the State of South Carolina.” University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen

Sims, who was white, has been honored as the father of modern gynecology, but he did experimental work on female slaves without anesthesia.