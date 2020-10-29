USL League One title game canceled, Triumph declared champions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The USL League One Championship, which was to be played on Friday, October 30 between the Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha has been canceled.

The league announced the cancellation on Thursday after multiple positive tests within the Union organization, according to a USL League One release. With the cancellation, the Triumph have been named the 2020 league champions.

The USL League One website states that the “USL HQ, in collaboration with the Greenville Triumph, Union Omaha, and the League One Board of Governors, determined prior to the resumption of play this season that if needed, points earned per game during the regular season would be implemented to determine its 2020 champion.”

Given those parameters, the Triumph are awarded the title with 2.2 points per game. They finished the regular season with a league-best 11-3-2 record, scoring 35 goals in the process.

Congratulations to @GVLTriumph, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞-𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬.🏆 pic.twitter.com/q5tvhnp84z — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) October 29, 2020

“While we’re collectively very disappointed that the Final could not be played, we’d like to congratulate both clubs on a fantastic 2020 season,” said USL President Jake Edwards. “Union Omaha have been a wonderful addition to our league this season and we cannot wait to witness all of their future success. We also want to congratulate our League One Title-Winners, Triumph SC, who have been terrific throughout the 16-game regular season and have earned the trophy. We want to thank both clubs for their class and professionalism. The future of League One remains incredibly bright.”