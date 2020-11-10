Veterans Day events happening across the Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Communities across the Upstate and WNC are planning on holding Veterans Day events Wednesday.
Check out below for the latest information on in person and virtual events:
Asheville Veterans Day Ceremony – The City of Asheville Mayor’s Committee for Veterans Affairs invites people to join online for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony, to be streamed live on the City`s YouTube channel at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 from Council Chambers, Asheville City Hall.
Upstate Granite Solutions To Honor Veterans in Greenville – Paul Nichols, founder of Upstate Granite Solutions, invites you to join him on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, as he honors fellow veterans through the dedication of South Carolina’s largest American flag and flagpole from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2840 Easley Highway in Greenville.
Veterans Day Celebration Franklin NC – The Special Liberty Project is partnering with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 994 to host a Veterans Day celebration at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. The event will feature a flag raising, patriotic music, a wreath laying, a 21-gun salute and testimonials by Veterans and Gold Star Family members. The event is located at Special Liberty Project’s Farm and Retreat Center, 635 Berry Cove Rd., Franklin.