MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)- For almost two decades, an Upstate family has been patching leaks in the roof of their home.

Mary Bishop has lived in the home for years, her husband was a veteran, and since he died in 2006, Bishop said the upkeep of the roof has been neglected. She’s had major leaks in her home that haven’t been repaired.

“It started raining and I said my roof’s leaking real bad in the washer,” Bishop said.

The leaks have been so bad for so long.

For 16 years Bishop said she’s had to put buckets under them so her house wouldn’t flood.

However, on Friday, through Habitat for Humanity’s home preservation program, Bishop is getting a brand new roof.

“I got up at 5 o’clock this morning and I said oh they’re coming today! Let me see what the weather is like,” Bishop said.

Habitat for Humanity said if they can fix a current home instead of putting a family in a new one, it’s a win.

“For us the reward is being able to see another family, another home owner stay in their home,” Chief Resource Officer Mark Steenback said. “It keeps the asset of the home in the family. It keeps, it helps the family be sure that the home that they’re loved ones is in is safe.”

The whole project Friday was a team effort, a construction company called Mighty Dog Roofing did all of the labor, free of charge.

If you’re in need of some help on your home, you can apply for a Habitat for Humanity home preservation project here.