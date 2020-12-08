Vice President Pence to partake in roundtable in Greenville Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Greenville, South Carolina Thursday to partake in a roundtable discussion on efforts to combat COVID-19, in particular Operation Warp Speed.

According to the office of the vice president, the roundtable talk will highlight the public-private partnership that forms Operation Warp Speed and South Carolina’s plan to distribute vaccines once approved.

Vice President Pence will then travel to Augusta, Georgia where he will partake in a Defend the Majority Rally.

