Victim’s best friend pleads for answers following weekend double homicide in Townville

TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA)–People in Anderson County are asking for justice, after deputies located a person of interest connected to a double homicide in Townville.

Two people were pronounced dead inside a camper on Saturday afternoon.

“I just went blank. I didn’t believe it. It was like someone was telling me something that wasn’t true,” Alisha Gentry said.

Immediate pain is what Gentry felt the moment she learned Amy Lambert, her best friend of 25 years, had died.

“She left my house that morning at about 11 or 11:30, and then her sister was calling me a couple hours later telling me she was dead,” Gentry said.

The Anderson County Sheriff Office said deputies and fire crews responded to a call about a fire at the camper on Cedar Grove Road around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s when 30-year-old Lambert and 57 year-old Billy Ray Johnson were discovered with gunshot wounds.

“The last time I seen her, she actually seen that I was depressed and she put her hand on my shoulder and actually prayed for me,” said Brent Kennedy, Lambert’s friend.

Gentry last saw Lambert at her home with Johnson and a woman named Mckenize Carey in a white van. Deputies said Carey, also known as Trudy, is a person of interest.

“I never seen it before. We were all like who is that out in the yard and then you see, Trudy, you see him, and you see Amy. That’s the last time I seen her,” said Gentry.

While the group of friends said they don’t know the male victim and only knows of the person of interest, they just want answers and justice to be served.

“I want justice for her. She was a mother. She was a sister, she was a daughter and she was a best friend to people like me,” Gentry said.

“She’s a really good person. Really good people. And I’m hoping for justice for her and her family,” said Michael Burdette, friend.

“If anybody sees, hears anything please do something cause she didn’t deserve it,” Gentry added.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed as of yet.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said autopsies for the two victims are scheduled for Tuesday.

If you have any information regarding you’re encouraged to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 or the Anderson Area Crimestoppers at (888) 274-6372