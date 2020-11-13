VIDEO: CMPD releases footage of Charlotte block party shooting that killed 4; reward up to $22,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released video Friday from a June block party shooting that left four people dead and injured several others.

WARNING: This video may be unsuitable to some viewers

Police said at least 181 rounds were fired during the June weekend shooting where nine people total were hit, killing three. A fourth victim died after being struck by a vehicle during the ordeal, CMPD said.

At least four other people were injured as vehicles hit them as they tried to run from the gunfire.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. June 22, 2020, as Medic responded to reports of a person hit by a car on Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street. As Medic arrived at the scene, shots rang out.

The four people who died from gunfire were identified as Kelly Miller, 29, Christopher Gleaton, 28, Dairyson Stevenson, 31, and Jamaa Keon Cassell, 39, police said.

CMPD said back in June they believed the incident began as a block party following a weekend celebration of Juneteenth. About 400 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.

In a June news conference, Deputy Police Chief Gerald Smith said that about 180 casings from multiple weapons including assault rifles and handguns were recovered at the scene. Smith said the deadly shooting appeared to be spontaneous, with no indication it was planned.

Witnesses said cars had been doing tricks in the street before the hit-and-run and people in the crowd began firing guns.

CMPD said detectives were able to link 10 guns used in the shooting to other crimes. Some of those guns have been recovered.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward of up to $22,000. Contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and an ATF official provided hosted a news conference Friday to discuss the unsolved case.

