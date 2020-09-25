VIDEO: Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A confirmed tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

The tornado touched down around the Ocean Forest and Long Bay area. The area was not under a tornado warning.

“People saw it in front of me, they started running off the beach,” Landon Beard said. “I turn around and it’s on the shore picking up our boxes about a hundred feet out of the air. Everybody including me just ran straight off the beach. It didn’t do too much damage, just damaged our equipment, took some of the chairs from the hotels. Nobody’s hurt, everyone’s ok, but pretty scary.”





Jessica Fipps

Jessica Fipps









There are no confirmed reports of damage in the area. News13 has a crew checking out the area. We are working to get more information from the National Weather Service.

Social media reports began coming in around 3:24 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated. Refresh for updates.

