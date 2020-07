Video shows man coughing on Boiling Springs Walmart merchandise

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man appeared to deliberately cough on merchandise in the Boiling Springs Walmart.

Walmart confirmed the incident took place Sunday at its store, located at 4000 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.

A spokeswoman for Walmart gave the following statement via email:

โ€œItโ€™s unfortunate that a person would behave this way in our store. We appreciate our customers who take the health and safety of others seriously.โ€

The sheriff’s office told 7News that because the investigation into the incident is ongoing, no further information is available at this time.