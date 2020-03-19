Virus suspends SC courts; House briefly returns to OK funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has approved $45 million in emergency money to help state health officials fight the new coronavirus.

The House voted 120-0. It was the first time the 124 House members have met since the governor declared a state of emergency last week to fight CODIV-19. House Speaker Jay Lucas said he figures it will be at least two weeks before lawmakers return.

Also Thursday, South Carolina’s top judge suspended all terms of court until the end of April. The order allows only emergency hearings over the next six weeks. The Chief Justice also postponed foreclosure hearings and delayed evictions statewide until May 1.